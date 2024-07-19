Hargreaves Lansdown £5.4bn takeover offer deadline extended for the second time

This is the second extension HL have requested regarding this bid, with the board asking the UK takeover panel to push back the deadline by which the private equity pool, led by CVC Capital Partners, is required to announce a firm intention to make an offer for the UK's largest investment platform. Hargreaves Lansdown receives second bid from PE consortium for £5.4bn The revised PUSU deadline is now set for 5pm BST on 5 August 2024. CVC Capital Partners and the other bidders made the current offer for HL in June, after the platform rejected the initial £4.6bn bid put forward a mon...