Hargreaves Lansdown hits record £155.3bn assets under administration

Rapidly rising AUA represented an increase of 3.7% in the three months to 30 June 2024, according to HL's trading update today (19 July). Spread across the company's SIPP, ISA and active savings offerings, a net 24,000 new clients joined HL in the most recent quarter, providing £1.6bn of new business. Fresh clientele represented a significant uptick of 85% year-on-year, with 1,882,000 clients now active on the investment platform. The recent figure represents a notable jump from the 13,000 reported for the three months to June 2023. Hargreaves Lansdown receives second bid from PE...