UK consumer confidence strengthens in July amid 'paused' view on economy

The overall score grew by one point from -14 in June to -13 in July, according to GfK's Consumer Confidence index. Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said there was only "a subdued one-point improvement in the overall index score in July", mostly as a result of increases in two of the five measures. He noted that the "positive view" on personal finances, in particular, "is encouraging with July's score of -8," which was two points higher from the month prior and the strongest since January 2022. Cold UK summer dampens consumer spending in June Similarly, the major purc...