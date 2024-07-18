FCA calls on industry to improve treatment of politically exposed persons

Under current legislation, firms are required to do extra checks on PEPs – such as parliamentarians, senior public servants and their families – as part of the standards set out by the international Financial Action Task Force. FCA delays publication of politically exposed persons review until after General Election However, the FCA said there have been concerns about how firms in the UK are meeting such requirements, triggering a review into the treatment of PEPs. One of the more public disputes on the matter took place last year when now Reform UK leader Nigel Farage accused priv...