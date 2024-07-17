Jamie MacLeod steps down as Bordier & Cie UK CEO after 14 years

Bordier & Cie UK chief executive officer Jamie MacLeod has stepped down after 14 years at the business.
MacLeod joined the UK branch of Bordier in 2010, at the time trading under the name Berry Asset Management. He worked as the chief executive for the company alongside founder Jamie Berry, who is set to step in as interim CEO of the business following his exit. The firm is part of the Swiss private bank Bordier & Cie and became Bordier & Cie (UK) in 2014. "Jamie has helped to build our firm into one of the most highly regarded private client wealth management firms, with assets under management at an all-time high of £1.9bn," Berry said. "After 14 years, he wishes to start a new chapt...
