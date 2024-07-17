abrdn GARS manager exits after nearly two decades

abrdn head of absolute return Scott Smith has left the company after 18 years.
He was a portfolio manager on the asset manager's flagship Global Absolute Return Strategies (GARS), which was folded into abrdn's diversified asset funds last year following a sharp decrease in assets. abrdn investments CEO Buehlmann: Closing GARS was 'difficult' but it was 'not right anymore' Smith started his career as a performance analyst at abrdn in 2006, and later became investment director of multi-asset and then head of dynamic multi-asset. He was promoted to head of absolute return in December 2022. He was also lead manager on the abrdn Dynamic Multi Asset growth fund, wh...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes