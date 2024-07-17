abrdn GARS manager exits after nearly two decades

Linked with closure of AR wing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

abrdn head of absolute return Scott Smith has left the company after 18 years.

He was a portfolio manager on the asset manager's flagship Global Absolute Return Strategies (GARS), which was folded into abrdn's diversified asset funds last year following a sharp decrease in assets. abrdn investments CEO Buehlmann: Closing GARS was 'difficult' but it was 'not right anymore' Smith started his career as a performance analyst at abrdn in 2006, and later became investment director of multi-asset and then head of dynamic multi-asset. He was promoted to head of absolute return in December 2022. He was also lead manager on the abrdn Dynamic Multi Asset growth fund, wh...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

