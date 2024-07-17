UK inflation holds steady at 2% as stubborn services prices dash rate cut hopes

UK inflation stood steady at 2% in June, unchanged from the figures released the prior month.
Core CPI, which excluded food, alcohol and tobacco, reached 3.5% in the year to June, the same as a month before, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics today (17 July). Services inflation, a closely watched measure by the Bank of England's rate-setters, also remained sticky, refusing to come down from the May figure and remaining instead unchanged at 5.7% in June. UK inflation returns to 2% target but June BoE cut remains unlikely The latest data came in as the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee considers whether to start cutting interest rates at its ne...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes