UK inflation holds steady at 2% as stubborn services prices dash rate cut hopes

Remains at the BoE’s target level

clock • 2 min read

UK inflation stood steady at 2% in June, unchanged from the figures released the prior month.

Core CPI, which excluded food, alcohol and tobacco, reached 3.5% in the year to June, the same as a month before, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics today (17 July). Services inflation, a closely watched measure by the Bank of England's rate-setters, also remained sticky, refusing to come down from the May figure and remaining instead unchanged at 5.7% in June. UK inflation returns to 2% target but June BoE cut remains unlikely The latest data came in as the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee considers whether to start cutting interest rates at its ne...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Jamie MacLeod steps down as Bordier & Cie UK CEO after 14 years

King's Speech lays out more powers for the Office for Budget Responsibility

More on UK

King's Speech lays out more powers for the Office for Budget Responsibility
UK

King's Speech lays out more powers for the Office for Budget Responsibility

'Fundamental mission' to drive growth

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 17 July 2024 • 2 min read
Square Mile's David Holder: Why now might be the time to invest in UK equities
UK

Square Mile's David Holder: Why now might be the time to invest in UK equities

'A re-rating could be on the cards'

David Holder
clock 11 July 2024 • 3 min read
BoE chief economist Huw Pill dents hopes for a rate cut due to 'persistent' inflation
UK

BoE chief economist Huw Pill dents hopes for a rate cut due to 'persistent' inflation

A case of 'when rather than if'

Linus Uhlig
clock 11 July 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot