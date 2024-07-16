Investors spooked by political instability in Europe and US

Increasing political volatility in Europe and the US has taken a toll on investor confidence, according to research by Hargreaves Lansdown.
Intense general election campaigning in the UK and France, coupled with cracks appearing in President Joe Biden's attempts to retain office, has seen faith in UK, US and European markets dwindle, with HL's Investor Confidence index falling by 6.5% in July. According to the index, faith in UK economic growth decreased by 3.7%, while confidence in the UK market fell by 6.4% in the run up to the general election. Data released by the Office for National Statistics last week revealed the UK economy grew faster than expected the month prior in May, expanding by 0.4% thanks to strong perfor...
