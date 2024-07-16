TILLIT adds five funds to 'best-in-class' platform

TILLIT has onboarded five funds from Redwheel, ARGA, Kopernik, Man GLG and Royal London Asset Management to its recommended list.
Sheridan Admans, head of fund selection at TILLIT, said several of the funds have a bias towards value and deep value investing, and noted the additions were "aimed at diversifying and extending the breadth of opportunities for investors to discover on the TILLIT platform". "We have added funds with a focus on emerging and next generation of emerging markets, a spicier bond market fund and a wealth preservation-focused fund," Admans said. TILLIT removes five funds from recommended list following manager exits ARGA Emerging Market Equity invests solely in emerging markets, and is ru...
