Premier Miton CEO bets on fund sales boost from falling rates as outflows slow

Multi-asset fund outflows continue to bite

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Premier Miton Investors saw a deceleration of outflows in the most recent quarter, with chief executive Mike O’Shea betting that falling interest rates are likely to be the catalyst for further fund sales improvements.

In a trading update for the third quarter published today (12 July), the AIM-listed asset manager reported that AUM fell by 0.9%, from £10.7bn at the start of April to £10.6bn, as market gains of £39m failed to offset net outflows of £139m. Investors withdrew £100m from multi-asset funds and £77m from equities, while £79m flowed into fixed income strategies and investment trusts remained flat. These outflows were slower than the £268m reported last quarter. "It is pleasing to note that we have seen continued demand for our fixed income funds as well as a more recent improvement in the...

Trustpilot