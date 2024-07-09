SDR enthusiasm among industry wanes as label date approaches

This comes as the implementation date for firms to start using the labels laid out in the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) SDR is only three weeks away. Morningstar Sustainalytics head of sustainable investing research Hortense Bioy said there was initially a lot of enthusiasm about sustainability labels in the UK, partly in opposition to the inadequacy of the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) regime. However, she believes that enthusiasm has waned in the past six months. FCA: Firms have 'further to go' to meet upcoming ESG labelling regulation ...