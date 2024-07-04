Gresham House Energy Storage hits 1GWh operational capacity after dual project upgrade

Battery energy storage trust Gresham House Energy Storage (GRID) has hit one gigawatt hours (GWh) in operational capacity following upgrades in its Enderby and West Didsbury projects.
In a stock exchange notice today (4 July), the trust said it had passed the milestone after completing the augmentation of the two projects, which are now trading at their increased capacity. The augmentation of the sites, with total capacity for 50 megawatts each, involved upgrading each from 1-hour to 2-hour duration, adding 100MWh of additional operational capacity. Both sites had been designed for these upgrades from inception, GRID said. Gresham House Energy Storage shares jump 10% as BESS portfolio revenues improve "We are very pleased at reaching this strategically important...
