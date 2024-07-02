High interest rates and geopolitical risks sparks despondency over investors' 12-month returns

According to a RAW Capital Partners survey of 756 UK-based investors, just 47% said they were satisfied with the performance of their portfolio over the past 12 months. Only around 40% confident their investments will perform well in the coming year, with inflation and higher rates coming in as the main detractors. Nick Train: Frequent trading and overdiversification lead to poor investment strategies The results found that 45% of respondents claimed high inflation has complicated the management of their investments with 32% noting that rising interest rates have negatively impacte...