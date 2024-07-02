High interest rates and geopolitical risks sparks despondency over investors' 12-month returns

A growing number of UK investors have expressed dissatisfaction with their investments' performance over the last 12 months, citing high inflation and geopolitical risks as major challenges to their strategies.
According to a RAW Capital Partners survey of 756 UK-based investors, just 47% said they were satisfied with the performance of their portfolio over the past 12 months. Only around 40% confident their investments will perform well in the coming year, with inflation and higher rates coming in as the main detractors. Nick Train: Frequent trading and overdiversification lead to poor investment strategies The results found that 45% of respondents claimed high inflation has complicated the management of their investments with 32% noting that rising interest rates have negatively impacte...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes