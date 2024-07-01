L&G launches DC private markets offer and target date fund range

Legal & General has launched a private markets fund and a target date fund range in a bid to offer defined contribution members the opportunity to access diversified private markets exposure.
The L&G Private Markets Access Fund – which will be available for DC schemes to invest in directly and via a newly launched range of target date funds, the L&G Lifetime Advantage Funds – will offer a single point of access to a diversified portfolio of private market assets, including private equity, real estate, private credit and infrastructure. FCA approves Legal & General's first private markets LTAF The fund is structured as a fund of funds with an investment in a new private markets long-term asset fund (LTAF) – the Legal & General Private Markets LTAF – sitting alongside exposu...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes