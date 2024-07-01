L&G launches DC private markets offer and target date fund range

The L&G Private Markets Access Fund – which will be available for DC schemes to invest in directly and via a newly launched range of target date funds, the L&G Lifetime Advantage Funds – will offer a single point of access to a diversified portfolio of private market assets, including private equity, real estate, private credit and infrastructure. FCA approves Legal & General's first private markets LTAF The fund is structured as a fund of funds with an investment in a new private markets long-term asset fund (LTAF) – the Legal & General Private Markets LTAF – sitting alongside exposu...