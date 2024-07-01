AEW to adopt 'Sustainability Impact' SDR label for UK Impact fund

From 31 July 2024

Cristian Angeloni
1 min read

AEW confirmed it will become one of the first asset managers to adopt one of the labels under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR).

Effective from 31 July 2024 – when the voluntary use of the four labels comes into force – AEW's UK Impact fund will adopt the ‘Sustainability Impact' label, after receiving authorisation from the regulator to do so. The other three labels available are ‘Sustainability Focus', ‘Sustainability Improvers' and ‘Sustainability Mixed Goals'. PIMFA calls for a year delay to SDR portfolio management rules Under the labelling requirements, the fund will commit to achieving sustainability and impact objectives, AEW explained. The strategy has adopted a bespoke impact management and measu...

