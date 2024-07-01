BlackRock agrees £2.55bn deal to acquire Preqin in private markets expansion

The $10.5tn asset manager will combine Preqin with its existing private markets solution, eFront, which is part of BlackRock's Aladdin platform. Morningstar downgrades six BlackRock funds over triple manager departure Preqin has provided data about private markets for over twenty years and has a global coverage of 190,000 funds, 60,000 fund managers and 30,000 private markets investors. In 2024, Preqin is expected to generate around $240m in revenue, representing a 20% growth each year over the past three years. The move forms part of BlackRock and the wider asset management's p...