BlackRock agrees £2.55bn deal to acquire Preqin in private markets expansion

Second PE deal of the year

clock • 1 min read

Following reports over the weekend of an imminent acquisition, BlackRock has agreed to purchase Preqin for £2.55bn.

The $10.5tn asset manager will combine Preqin with its existing private markets solution, eFront, which is part of BlackRock's Aladdin platform. Morningstar downgrades six BlackRock funds over triple manager departure Preqin has provided data about private markets for over twenty years and has a global coverage of 190,000 funds, 60,000 fund managers and 30,000 private markets investors. In 2024, Preqin is expected to generate around $240m in revenue, representing a 20% growth each year over the past three years. The move forms part of BlackRock and the wider asset management's p...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Moody's upgrades Tritax Big Box credit rating to positive

BNY names Jose Minaya global head of BNY Investment and Wealth

More on Markets

BlackRock agrees £2.55bn deal to acquire Preqin in private markets expansion
Markets

BlackRock agrees £2.55bn deal to acquire Preqin in private markets expansion

Second PE deal of the year

Linus Uhlig
clock 01 July 2024 • 1 min read
US inflation falls to 3.3% in May
Markets

US inflation falls to 3.3% in May

Hopes of Fed winter rate cut

Linus Uhlig
clock 12 June 2024 • 1 min read
Market Movers Blog: French elections boost the euro as investors bet against overall RN majority
Markets

Market Movers Blog: French elections boost the euro as investors bet against overall RN majority

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 11 June 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot