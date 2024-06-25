TILLIT removes five funds from recommended list following manager exits

TILLIT has removed five funds from its recommended list following several fund manager exits in the first half of the year.
The move to drop the funds came on the back of a review launched by TILLIT's investment committee, which was automatically triggered after the manager departure announcements. AXA Framlington Biotech fund was the first fund removed, after fund manager Linden Thomson moved to Candriam in February. This was followed by JO Hambro UK Dynamic, which lost its spot after manager Alex Savvides was hired by Jupiter to manage the firm's UK Special Situations fund. The third fund removed was Allianz Strategic Bond fund, which sees Mike Riddell set to leave the company in July to run Fidelity's S...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes