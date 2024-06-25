TILLIT removes five funds from recommended list following manager exits

The move to drop the funds came on the back of a review launched by TILLIT's investment committee, which was automatically triggered after the manager departure announcements. AXA Framlington Biotech fund was the first fund removed, after fund manager Linden Thomson moved to Candriam in February. This was followed by JO Hambro UK Dynamic, which lost its spot after manager Alex Savvides was hired by Jupiter to manage the firm's UK Special Situations fund. The third fund removed was Allianz Strategic Bond fund, which sees Mike Riddell set to leave the company in July to run Fidelity's S...