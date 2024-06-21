Retail investors flee UK fund market as London continues to suffer

According to data by the Investment Association, April marked the largest withdrawal of investment by retail investors since February 2023, with outflows of over £1.3bn. UK All Companies suffered £996m outflows, while UK Equity Income lost £283m and UK Smaller Companies saw £57m being withdrawn. UK funds have not seen net inflows since the mid pandemic era (July 2021), meaning the UK has undergone the largest net outflow of any geography in every month since August 2021. However, Man GLG Income fund received the third highest inflows of £225m, which "contrasts with broader outflows...