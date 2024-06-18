Maven Capital to raise £40m across four VCTs

Maven Capital has launched plans to fundraise £40m through new VCT shares, including over-allotment facilities of up to £20m.
In a stock exchange notice today (18 June), Maven said four of its venture capital trusts will each raise up to £10m, which will also include an over-allotment facility of up to £5m. The VCTs are: the Maven Income and Growth VCT; Maven Income and Growth VCT 3; Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 and the Maven Income and Growth VCT 5. Shares will be issued in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 tax years. Maven said: "Having considered the current cash reserves of the companies and the amounts intended to be raised under the offers, the boards are confident that [Maven] will continue to be able to id...
