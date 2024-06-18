Maven Capital to raise £40m across four VCTs

Shares for 2024/25 and 2025/26 tax years

clock • 1 min read

Maven Capital has launched plans to fundraise £40m through new VCT shares, including over-allotment facilities of up to £20m.

In a stock exchange notice today (18 June), Maven said four of its venture capital trusts will each raise up to £10m, which will also include an over-allotment facility of up to £5m. The VCTs are: the Maven Income and Growth VCT; Maven Income and Growth VCT 3; Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 and the Maven Income and Growth VCT 5. Shares will be issued in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 tax years. Maven said: "Having considered the current cash reserves of the companies and the amounts intended to be raised under the offers, the boards are confident that [Maven] will continue to be able to id...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Investor confidence dips in June as global growth remains weak

Core inflation figures 'final nail in the coffin' for hopes of June BoE rate cut

Trustpilot