Maven Capital to raise £40m across four VCTs

In a stock exchange notice today (18 June), Maven said four of its venture capital trusts will each raise up to £10m, which will also include an over-allotment facility of up to £5m. The VCTs are: the Maven Income and Growth VCT; Maven Income and Growth VCT 3; Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 and the Maven Income and Growth VCT 5. Shares will be issued in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 tax years. Maven said: "Having considered the current cash reserves of the companies and the amounts intended to be raised under the offers, the boards are confident that [Maven] will continue to be able to id...