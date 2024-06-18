Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets outperforms benchmark in first year of trading

In its annual results published today (18 June), AWEM reported a net asset value total return of 11.8% for the period between its listing on 15 March 2023 and 31 March 2024. This compared to a 7.9% return from its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets index. Chair Martin Shenfield commended the trust's investment manager, Acorn Asset Management, for its bottom-up stock selection approach which has been a "key driver of performance", despite the challenges faced by emerging markets over the period. He explained the approach supported the manager's "overweighting of mid- and small-cap st...