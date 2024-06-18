Columbia Threadneedle's Scott Spencer reappears at Square Mile as investment director

Spencer joins after departing from Columbia Threadneedle Asset Management in April, when he and several other senior members of the firm left as part of the firm's restructure. He worked at Columbia Threadneedle for over a decade, originally joining BMO Asset Management's LLP multi-asset team as a partner, which was then became part of the former firm in 2021. Mark Harries joins Square Mile as CIO as Broomer steps down Prior to that, Spencer worked as a portfolio manager and vice president at Credit Suisse Asset Management, focusing on analysing and recommending equity and fixed in...