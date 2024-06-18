Columbia Threadneedle's Scott Spencer reappears at Square Mile as investment director

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has hired Scott Spencer as its investment director, where he will manage its MPS and investment solutions.
Spencer joins after departing from Columbia Threadneedle Asset Management in April, when he and several other senior members of the firm left as part of the firm's restructure. He worked at Columbia Threadneedle for over a decade, originally joining BMO Asset Management's LLP multi-asset team as a partner, which was then became part of the former firm in 2021. Mark Harries joins Square Mile as CIO as Broomer steps down Prior to that, Spencer worked as a portfolio manager and vice president at Credit Suisse Asset Management, focusing on analysing and recommending equity and fixed in...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes