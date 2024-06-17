The Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association (PIMFA) is calling for a 12-month delay to implementation of Sustainability Disclosure Requirement (SDR) rules for portfolio management
This call is to allow firms sufficient time to implement the final rules, the trade body said. "While PIMFA is supportive of the intended purpose and spirit of the proposals put forward by the Financial Conduct Authority, they fail to sufficiently take account of the unique requirements of the market for portfolio management and of retail investors." Square Mile revises 3D investing methodology amid incoming SDR labels This comes as a response to the regulator's consultation, where PIMFA highlighted its "significant concerns" around the timing of the implementation. The trade bo...
