Arcmont AM and Carne Group receive FCA approval for private credit LTAF launch

Cristian Angeloni
2 min read

Carne Group and Arcmont Asset Management have received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to launch a private credit long-term asset fund.

According to the regulator's Financial Services Register, the authorisation became effective on 11 June, with the LTAF named CG Arcmont LTAF, while its sub-fund has been called CG Arcmont Private Credit Europe LTAF. FCA approves Legal & General's first private markets LTAF Arcmont Asset Management is a private debt asset manager, which was acquired by Nuveen in 2023. It has offices in London, New York, Paris Munich, Madrid, Milan, Stockholm and Luxembourg. The LTAF is open-ended product, set to provide an element of liquidity to investors and exposure to European direct lending opp...

Trustpilot