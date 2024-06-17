Arcmont AM and Carne Group receive FCA approval for private credit LTAF launch

Carne Group and Arcmont Asset Management have received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority to launch a private credit long-term asset fund.
According to the regulator's Financial Services Register, the authorisation became effective on 11 June, with the LTAF named CG Arcmont LTAF, while its sub-fund has been called CG Arcmont Private Credit Europe LTAF. FCA approves Legal & General's first private markets LTAF Arcmont Asset Management is a private debt asset manager, which was acquired by Nuveen in 2023. It has offices in London, New York, Paris Munich, Madrid, Milan, Stockholm and Luxembourg. The LTAF is open-ended product, set to provide an element of liquidity to investors and exposure to European direct lending opp...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes