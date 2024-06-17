Arcmont AM and Carne Group receive FCA approval for private credit LTAF launch

According to the regulator's Financial Services Register, the authorisation became effective on 11 June, with the LTAF named CG Arcmont LTAF, while its sub-fund has been called CG Arcmont Private Credit Europe LTAF. FCA approves Legal & General's first private markets LTAF Arcmont Asset Management is a private debt asset manager, which was acquired by Nuveen in 2023. It has offices in London, New York, Paris Munich, Madrid, Milan, Stockholm and Luxembourg. The LTAF is open-ended product, set to provide an element of liquidity to investors and exposure to European direct lending opp...