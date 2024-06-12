Invesco has discontinued its UK equity team in its current form by merging it with the existing European equity team.
The combined group will form the Invesco UK & European Equity team, effective from 1 January 2025. Current head of UK equities Martin Walker will act as co-head of the new unit along with Oliver Collin, who joined overall lead John Surplice as co-head of the European equities team in March 2023. Invesco cuts fees on underperforming European equity income and global small-cap funds Surplice said that the two teams have "always worked closely" and already share many of the existing investment resources, noting that the merger is "simply formalising this collaborative approach further...
