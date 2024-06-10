Liontrust bolsters UK distribution team with triple hire

Gary Higgs, Kyle Barwell and Sophie Andrews

clock • 1 min read

Liontrust has expanded its UK distribution team with the hire of Gary Higgs, Kyle Barwell and Sophie Andrews.

Higgs joins as appointed business development manager, after a four year stint at Royal London AM in the same role. He will be working report to head of UK distribution Kristian Cook, working with wealth managers, discretionary fund managers, multi- managers, private banks, and family offices in London and the Channel Islands. Barwell, who has joined from Janus Henderson Investors also takes on the role of business development manager for southeast England, reporting to Mark Wight, head of UK regional distribution. Liontrust appoints head of UK strategic partners to boost funds dis...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

abrdn New India co-manager Kristy Fong to step down

Nuveen promotes president William Huffman to CEO

More on People moves

abrdn New India co-manager Kristy Fong to step down
People moves

abrdn New India co-manager Kristy Fong to step down

James Thom takes over

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 14 June 2024 • 2 min read
Nuveen promotes president William Huffman to CEO
People moves

Nuveen promotes president William Huffman to CEO

Succeeds Jose Minaya

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 14 June 2024 • 2 min read
Pantheon International replaces co-manager after less than a year
People moves

Pantheon International replaces co-manager after less than a year

Working with Helen Steers

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 14 June 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot