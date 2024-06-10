Triple Point Social Housing REIT eyes £20m portfolio sale

In a stock exchange notice today (10 June), the trust said the potential sale is representative of its wider portfolio and contains a range of both new build and adapted properties, as well as self-contained and shared homes. In May, the trust set out intentions to make further portfolio sales this year to resume its share buyback programme. The plans follow the sale of specialised supported housing properties in August 2023 for around £7.6m. Triple Point Social Housing eyes portfolio sales to resume share buybacks The sales would be used to return capital to shareholders via furt...