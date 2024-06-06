ECB cuts interest rates for the first time since 2019

Despite rising inflation

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The European Central Bank has cut its main interest rate for the first time in almost five years, with a 25 basis points cut lowering the rate to 3.75%.

It follows a similar decision by central banks in Canada, Switzerland and Sweden, and is the first cut since the ECB's interest rate was negative.  The decision to cut rates came despite an uptick in inflation in the eurozone, which increased more than expected to 2.6% in May, up from 2.4% in April. "Based on an updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission, it is now appropriate to moderate the degree of monetary policy restriction after nine months of holding rates steady," the ECB said. At the s...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Odyssean trust shareholders give green light to tender offer

Pantheon International unveils share buyback programme for up to £45m

More on Markets

Fed rate cut 'off the table' as US economy adds 272,000 jobs
Markets

Fed rate cut 'off the table' as US economy adds 272,000 jobs

Unemployment rate hits 4%

Linus Uhlig
clock 07 June 2024 • 2 min read
Nvidia surges past Apple with $3trn valuation
Markets

Nvidia surges past Apple with $3trn valuation

Ahead of June 7 stock split

Linus Uhlig
clock 06 June 2024 • 1 min read
ECB cuts interest rates for the first time since 2019
Markets

ECB cuts interest rates for the first time since 2019

Despite rising inflation

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 06 June 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot