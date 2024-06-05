Raynar Portfolio Management adds to 'core' UK small-cap fleet

The WS Raynar UK Smaller Companies fund will be run by Philip Rodrigs, who founded the firm in September 2019. He started Raynar after being found 'fit and proper' to perform a regulated role following his dismissal from River and Mercantile the year prior due to what the firm called a professional conduct breach. It will sit in the IA UK Smaller Companies sector and will have an ongoing charges figure of 0.68%, and an introductory share class fee of 50 basis points. Schroder Income retains Wealth Shortlist spot despite manager Kevin Murphy's departure Rodrigs described the lau...