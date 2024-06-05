US job openings drop to three-year low in latest sign of cooling labour market

8.1 million job vacancies

clock • 1 min read

The number of US job vacancies reached the lowest level since February 2021, with 8.1 million job openings reported in the latest sign of a cooling labour market.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report released yesterday (4 June), the number of job openings was slightly down from March's figure of 8.4 million, a decrease of 133,000. Over the month, the number of hires stood at 5.6 million and 5.4 million, respectively. Within separations, US officials reported 3.5 million quits and 1.5 million layoffs.  Job openings were down by 1.8 million over the year. Healthcare and social assistance recorded the largest drop in vacancies – 204,000 – while the number of jobs in private educa...

More on Economics

