US job openings drop to three-year low in latest sign of cooling labour market

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report released yesterday (4 June), the number of job openings was slightly down from March's figure of 8.4 million, a decrease of 133,000. Over the month, the number of hires stood at 5.6 million and 5.4 million, respectively. Within separations, US officials reported 3.5 million quits and 1.5 million layoffs. Job openings were down by 1.8 million over the year. Healthcare and social assistance recorded the largest drop in vacancies – 204,000 – while the number of jobs in private educa...