Premier Miton shutters sustainable European fund after three years

The fund officially closed on 29 May after its assets under management had dwindled significantly, according to a spokesperson for Premier Miton. "We keep our fund range under constant review, to ensure our funds remain relevant and are positioned to deliver good value for investors," the spokesperson said. "We took the decision to close the Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders fund given its small size." Premier Miton pre-tax profits plunge 75% despite AUM boost from acquisitions The fund was run by Carlos Moreno, Thomas Brown and Russell Champion, who will continue to ov...