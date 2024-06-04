Premier Miton shutters sustainable European fund after three years

Premier Miton has closed its European Sustainable Leaders fund just three years after its launch in May 2021.
The fund officially closed on 29 May after its assets under management had dwindled significantly, according to a spokesperson for Premier Miton. "We keep our fund range under constant review, to ensure our funds remain relevant and are positioned to deliver good value for investors," the spokesperson said. "We took the decision to close the Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders fund given its small size." Premier Miton pre-tax profits plunge 75% despite AUM boost from acquisitions The fund was run by Carlos Moreno, Thomas Brown and Russell Champion, who will continue to ov...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes