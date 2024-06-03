Jupiter closes its Global Convertibles fund following years of diminishing assets

Two Jupiter portfolio managers to depart

clock • 1 min read

Jupiter Asset Management has liquidated its Global Convertibles fund, resulting in the departure of two of its portfolio managers.

According to a letter sent to shareholders at the end of last week, the strategy's net assets had fallen to approximately €86m. Investors pull £1.1bn from Jupiter's value equity strategies in first quarter As a result of the diminishing assets, "the board of directors…has resolved to liquidate the fund", the letter stated. Lee Manzi and Makeem Asif will depart from Jupiter once the fund has finished its closing checks. A Jupiter spokesperson confirmed their exit from the asset manager, "once they have worked with us to close the fund and return money to investors." However, t...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Fed rate cut 'off the table' as US economy adds 272,000 jobs

FIF 2024: Labour's Reeves will seek 'a doctor's mandate' for the economy

More on Asset Managers

Former 3i infrastructure projects team unveils Alba Infra Partners
Asset Managers

Former 3i infrastructure projects team unveils Alba Infra Partners

Around €1bn AUM

Linus Uhlig
clock 03 June 2024 • 1 min read
The Big Interview: Behind the scenes of launching Fulcrum's LTAF
Asset Managers

The Big Interview: Behind the scenes of launching Fulcrum's LTAF

Joe Davidson speaks to Investment Week

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 07 May 2024 • 5 min read
Amundi hits record high €2.1trn AUM in Q1 2024
Asset Managers

Amundi hits record high €2.1trn AUM in Q1 2024

€17bn net inflows

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 26 April 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot