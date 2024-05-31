European Central Bank rate cut 'now imminent' despite Eurozone inflation rise

Services inflation rises most

clock • 2 min read

Eurozone inflation rose more than expected to 2.6% in May, according to estimates from the European Union’s statistical office Eurostat.

This marks a 0.2 percentage point rise from April's rate of 2.4%, with the services sector most responsible for this rise. Despite this increase, analysts have echoed reassurance that the European Central Bank will still be able to cut rates. "Today's data does not disturb the narrative that, broadly, disinflation remains on track," said Natasha May, global markets analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.  Record low unemployment rate spells quiet optimism across the Eurozone "The ECB has its scissors at the ready after today's inflation release," she added, with a rate cut from th...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Fed rate cut 'off the table' as US economy adds 272,000 jobs

FIF 2024: Labour's Reeves will seek 'a doctor's mandate' for the economy

More on Economics

Pictet AM's Paolini: AI productivity gains to be offset by other factors in the next five years
Economics

Pictet AM's Paolini: AI productivity gains to be offset by other factors in the next five years

Focus on industrials and healthcare

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 07 June 2024 • 2 min read
Vanguard's Jumana Saleheen: How the Fed may influence the ECB's course
Economics

Vanguard's Jumana Saleheen: How the Fed may influence the ECB's course

ECB expected to lower rates

Jumana Saleheen
clock 06 June 2024 • 4 min read
US job openings drop to three-year low in latest sign of cooling labour market
Economics

US job openings drop to three-year low in latest sign of cooling labour market

8.1 million job vacancies

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 05 June 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot