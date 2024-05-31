Ground Rents Income postpones accounts following leasehold reform

Ground Rents Income fund (GRIO) has been granted an extension to publish its accounts by Companies House and The International Stock Exchange Authority.
The trust will have until 30 September 2024 to publish its 30 September 2023 accounts, it revealed in a stock exchange notice today (31 May). GRIO received the extension following the introduction of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024, which passed on 24 May 2024. Ground Rents Income to propose 'orderly' wind-up and revised continuation vote The legislation is part of the government's work to reform the UK's leasehold and freehold system. As a result, market activity was paused in November 2023 due to the government's consultation on the Act, which negatively impacted va...
