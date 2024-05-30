Boosted HarbourVest PE distribution pool offers potential 'material rerating' of shares

According to the vehicle's annual results to 31 January 2024, the distribution pool is set to fall between $150m-$250m for the calendar years of 2024 and 2025, including a $75m seed. Taking the estimated midpoint and deducting the seed amount, Jefferies analysts Matthew Hose and Fiona Huang calculated the $62.5m annual allocation would produce distributions equal to 10% of the portfolio each year. HarbourVest Global Private Equity establishes distribution pool to manage future buybacks "This looks realistic in the context that annual distribution rates of greater than 20% have been...