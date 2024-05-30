Harmony Energy Income taps JLL to solicit offers for partial or full asset sale

Harmony Energy Income (HEIT) has appointed JLL to solicit offers for some or all of its assets, with proceeds from any sales set to be used to pay down debt and potentially fund buybacks.
In a stock exchange notice today (30 May), HEIT said it had received informal expressions of interest from numerous third parties, but noted that any decision to divest the entire portfolio would be conditional on attractive pricing and shareholder approval. If the process results in the sale of one or more assets, but not the entire portfolio, the proceeds would be applied, at least partly, to reduce gearing, the board said. Harmony Energy Income suffers near 10% NAV drop in three months However, the board will also consider buying back shares if the trust's discount to NAV persi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes