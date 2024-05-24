FCA chair Alder: Private markets valuation at risk of 'inherent conflicts'

Speaking at the Bloomberg Buy-side Forum, Alder acknowledged that regulators need to consider the tools and data they require in order to oversee the activities of non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI) and the private markets in which many participate. "NBFI regulation should be a global effort to improve the data needed to enable regulators to spot risks in these markets and supervise them credibly," he said. LTAFs are only part of the private markets solution for wealth managers Alder argued that given the size and rapid growth of private markets – which reached $12.8trn AUM i...