SJP CEO Mark FitzPatrick joins IA board in triple appointment

The Investment Association has appointed St James's Place CEO Mark FitzPatrick to its board, as part of the replacement of three of its directors.
FitzPatrick, is joined by Northern Trust Asset Management's John McCareins and State Street Global Advisors' Ann Prendergast, who replace former CEO of JO Hambro Capital Management UK Alexandra Altinger, head of EMEA at BlackRock Stephen Cohen and HSBC AM CEO Nicolas Moreau, whose three-year terms come to an end. The IA thanked the three outgoing directors for their "involvement and dedication." Prior to his stint at the top of SJP, FitzPatrick worked with Deloitte for 26 years until 2017, focusing on financial services in the UK, Europe and South Africa. In July 2017, FitzPatrick joined...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes