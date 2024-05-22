FCA approves Legal & General's first private markets LTAF

DC-focused strategy to launch this summer

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has approved Legal & General's first private markets Long-Term Asset Fund (LTAF) for defined contribution pension funds.

According to the FCA's fund register, the Legal & General Private Markets LTAF was approved by the regulator on Wednesday (15 May) last week.  Jesal Mistry, head of DC investments at Legal & General, said the regulatory approval is a "significant milestone" as the firm prepares to launch its first DC-focused, multi-asset private markets strategy this summer. BlackRock gains FCA approval for launch of private markets LTAF "As the largest DC pension provider in the UK market, we believe there is a real opportunity to use our scale and expertise to facilitate increased member access t...

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

