FCA approves Legal & General's first private markets LTAF

The Financial Conduct Authority has approved Legal & General's first private markets Long-Term Asset Fund (LTAF) for defined contribution pension funds.
According to the FCA's fund register, the Legal & General Private Markets LTAF was approved by the regulator on Wednesday (15 May) last week. Jesal Mistry, head of DC investments at Legal & General, said the regulatory approval is a "significant milestone" as the firm prepares to launch its first DC-focused, multi-asset private markets strategy this summer. BlackRock gains FCA approval for launch of private markets LTAF "As the largest DC pension provider in the UK market, we believe there is a real opportunity to use our scale and expertise to facilitate increased member access t...
