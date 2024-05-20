abrdn reduces platform fees and simplifies charging structure

abrdn has reduced its platform fees and simplified its charging structure, following the implementation of the firm's platform upgrade last year.
The changes include: 5bps+ reduction at all tiers up to £1m; 15bps reduction between £500,000 and £750,000; simplified platform charging with one less tier; and removed product administration charge on wrap self-invested personal pension. The wrap platform charges which came into effect from 1 May 2024 are: Old charge New charge £0 - £250,000 0.35% 0.30% £250,000 - £500,000 0.25% 0.20% £500,000 - £750,000 0.10% £750,000 - £1m 0.15% £1m+ 0.10% abrdn has scheduled applying the pricing c...
