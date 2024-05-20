abrdn reduces platform fees and simplifies charging structure

Follows platform upgrade last year

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read

abrdn has reduced its platform fees and simplified its charging structure, following the implementation of the firm's platform upgrade last year.

The changes include: 5bps+ reduction at all tiers up to £1m; 15bps reduction between £500,000 and £750,000; simplified platform charging with one less tier; and removed product administration charge on wrap self-invested personal pension. The wrap platform charges which came into effect from 1 May 2024 are:   Old charge New charge £0 - £250,000  0.35% 0.30% £250,000 - £500,000  0.25% 0.20% £500,000 - £750,000 0.10% £750,000 - £1m   0.15% £1m+  0.10% abrdn has scheduled applying the pricing c...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

St James's Place takes stake to retain one of its largest partner firms

PIMFA's Ostojitsch: FCA regulation 'lacks coherent vision' at times

More on Platforms

abrdn reduces platform fees and simplifies charging structure
Platforms

abrdn reduces platform fees and simplifies charging structure

Follows platform upgrade last year

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 20 May 2024 • 1 min read
AJ Bell hits record platform £80.3bn AUA boosted by £1.6bn inflows
Platforms

AJ Bell hits record platform £80.3bn AUA boosted by £1.6bn inflows

Over 3% growth from market movements

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 18 April 2024 • 2 min read
AJ Bell Investcentre cuts custody charges on its platform
Platforms

AJ Bell Investcentre cuts custody charges on its platform

Increased interest on cash

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 05 April 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot