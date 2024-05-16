Titan Private Wealth demotes co-CEO title for Investec W&I hire two months after appointment

Titan Private Wealth has reassigned Matthew Beddall's job title from co-chief executive officer to regional managing partner, leaving Mark Puleikis as the sole CEO of the firm.
His appointment as joint CEO was announced in March this year and at the time, the firm said Beddall would help guide Titan Private Wealth's "overall strategic direction and lead the company through its next phase of growth". Two months later however, a spokesperson said his new title as regional managing partner "better reflects his role in developing the regional presence". US private equity firm becomes controlling shareholder of Titan Wealth Based in Harrogate, Beddall joined Titan Private Wealth after a 25-year career at Investec W&I UK, where he was divisional director and h...
