Raspberry Pi sets eyes on London IPO

The company, which is owned by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, will publish a registration document and is currently considering applying for admission of its ordinary shares to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE, it said in a stock exchange notice today (15 May). Raspberry Pi explained the IPO offer would comprise both new and existing shares, with certain current shareholders including the Raspberry Pi Foundation, selling some of their holdings. Private equity giant CVC chooses Amsterdam for €1.25bn IPO The IPO offer would be target...