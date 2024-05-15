The Edinburgh-based firm announced back in 2022 that it was undertaking a widespread assessment of all its portfolios and product offerings, which would see the merger or closure of over 100 funds. This was all with the goal of minimising product duplication and simplifying abrdn's overall offering, as well as free up resources, according to the firm, which the latest portfolio rebranding is part of. PIMCO and abrdn funds lose Square Mile rating following manager departures Effective from 16 May 2024, the Absolute Return Global Bond Strategies fund will become the Macro Fixed Incom...