PIMFA's Ostojitsch: FCA regulation 'lacks coherent vision' at times

Morningstar conference

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority’s regulation "lacks a coherent vision" at times, David Ostojitsch, director of government relations and policy at the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association (PIMFA) has said.

Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference on Wednesday (1 May), a panel hosted by Morningstar director of investment stewardship research Lindsey Stewart discussed the regulatory outlook. "There is a long way to go when it comes to regulation and it will be painful to get there," said Morningstar director of policy research Andy Pettit. "It is moving more to a focus on helping people invest," he added. "This a positive direction of travel." PIMFA's Ostojitsch noted that there is "still nervousness" around Consumer Duty. He noted the industry is at a "turning point regulation-w...

