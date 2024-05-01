Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference on Wednesday (1 May), a panel hosted by Morningstar director of investment stewardship research Lindsey Stewart discussed the regulatory outlook. "There is a long way to go when it comes to regulation and it will be painful to get there," said Morningstar director of policy research Andy Pettit. "It is moving more to a focus on helping people invest," he added. "This a positive direction of travel." PIMFA's Ostojitsch noted that there is "still nervousness" around Consumer Duty. He noted the industry is at a "turning point regulation-w...