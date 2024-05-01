RSMR awards rating to £300m AXA Global Short Duration Bond fund

AXA Investment Management’s Global Short Duration Bond fund has been awarded a rating by RSMR, which defined the strategy as a low-risk income solution for cautious investors, Investment Week can reveal.
The fund, which holds £303m in assets, is an actively managed short duration bond fund that aims to provide consistent, incremental returns with a focus on income generation and preservation of capital. Lead manager Nicolas Trindade has the ability to invest across the whole short-dated fixed income spectrum, including sovereign, investment grade and high yield, in dollar, euro and sterling, as well as hard-currency emerging market bonds. RSMR noted AXA IM's robust global fixed income team, emphasising that fixed income constitutes approximately two-thirds of the firm's assets under ...
