Trade bodies call for Chancellor to stop FCA 'name and shame' policy

The Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association (PIMFA) has joined 15 other financial services trade associations calling on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to intervene over the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) proposals to publicise enforcement investigations of firms.
Some of the other trade bodies include UK Finance, TheCityUK, and the Association of British Insurers. At present, the regulator only publicises enforcement action if a financial services firm is found guilty of misconduct or if it has breached the FCA's regulations. FCA issues almost 600 alerts in initial months of tighter financial advert rules In February, the FCA initiated a consultation process regarding plans to enhance public visibility into enforcement investigations. Proposed measures included publishing regular updates on ongoing investigations and openly disclosing cases...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes