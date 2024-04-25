Momentum Global IM widens access to passive MPS via platforms

Momentum Global Investment Management has opened up its restricted Momentum Passive Plus managed portfolio service (MPS) to a wider group of UK financial advisers.
The three strategies – Cautious, Moderate and Dynamic - were launched in 2016, and will now be available on abrdn, Aviva Investors and Quilter platforms. MGIM said that, following the "recent focus on value and price under Consumer Duty", it decided it was a "perfect time" to widen access to the MPS offerings. The three portfolios comprise "best of breed" passive funds with some active elements, which will be decided according to where the investment managers believe they can add "significant advantage". Invesco launches discretionary model portfolio service Total charges, not i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes