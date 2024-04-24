Quilter quarterly inflows hit £810m bringing AUMA to £112bn

Strongest platform flows since IPO

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Quilter has posted core net inflows of £810m for the first quarter of 2024, taking assets under management and administration to £111.6bn.

In its Q1 results published today (24 April), the wealth manager noted inflows were nearly double the level of a year prior - £409m in Q1 2023 – while AuMA has risen by 5% since the end of 2023. Quilter adjusted profit for 2023 jumps 25% to £167m The biggest contributors to the increase in flows over the three-month period were the Quilter platform, gathering £1bn inflows (up 23%) and marking its highest level since 2018, and the IFA channel, which saw net inflows soar 400% to £432m, from £83m in the first quarter of last year. The high-net worth segment of the business followed su...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Concerns mount over Coutts' plans to move £2bn of client funds out of UK

Trio of Aviva Investors funds fail to deliver value to investors as performance suffers

Trustpilot