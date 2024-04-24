Quilter quarterly inflows hit £810m bringing AUMA to £112bn

In its Q1 results published today (24 April), the wealth manager noted inflows were nearly double the level of a year prior - £409m in Q1 2023 – while AuMA has risen by 5% since the end of 2023. Quilter adjusted profit for 2023 jumps 25% to £167m The biggest contributors to the increase in flows over the three-month period were the Quilter platform, gathering £1bn inflows (up 23%) and marking its highest level since 2018, and the IFA channel, which saw net inflows soar 400% to £432m, from £83m in the first quarter of last year. The high-net worth segment of the business followed su...