Morningstar places raft of Blackrock bond funds under review after Krautzberger exit

On 9 April, Blackrock said Krautzberger would be leaving the firm in June after 19 years to pursue another opportunity. Krautzberger was lead manager of the BGF Euro, BSF Sustainable Euro, BGF Euro Short Duration Bond and the BSF Sustainable Fixed Income Strategies funds. BlackRock head of EMEA fundamental fixed income exits after nearly two decades The funds have all been placed under review by Morningstar while they "evaluate the upcoming changes to the investment team", analyst Evangelia Gkeka said. Blackrock announced that existing members of the fundamental fixed income tea...