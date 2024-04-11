Robeco has renamed three of its multi-asset funds to reflect their “increased sustainability focus”.
Multi-Asset Income is now Sustainable Income Allocation, Multi-Asset Sustainable has been renamed to Sustainable Diversified Allocation and Multi-Asset Growth is now Sustainable Dynamic Allocation. The funds have also been grouped under "capital growth", which the firm said will make them easier to access for those invested in equity and fixed income strategies. Robeco expands emerging markets equity range with ex-China strategy A line-by-line structure has been implemented for the funds as well, shifting from their previous investment approach, which was a fund-of-funds model. ...
