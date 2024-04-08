Ex-SJP CEO Andrew Croft misses out on annual bonus over company performance

The former CEO of St James’s Place, Andrew Croft, was not awarded a bonus for 2023, his last year at the helm of the FTSE 100 wealth manager.
In its annual report for 2023, the firm stated Croft's bonus was "assessed to be zero" for his 11 months as CEO, "taking account of the significant overarching responsibility for company performance that goes with the chief executive officer role". SJP tackles shareholder dissent over executive pay The wealth manager's share price nearly halved over the course of 2023, ending the year down 40%, according to data from Morningstar Direct, with the biggest drops attributed to its fee-structure overhaul following the introduction of Consumer Duty. Recently appointed CEO Mark FitzPatric...
